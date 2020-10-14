Octo Octa & Eris Drew Releasing New fabric Presents Mix

They chose all of the songs from vinyl records in their collection.

Octo Octa & Eris Drew Erica Génécé

Octo Octa (real name Maya Bouldry-Morrison) and Eris Drew are next up in the fabric mix series.

The mix was mixed using all vinyl records that the two of them have, recorded in their cabin in the New Hampshire woods.

They each wrote original songs for the project and Eris Drew's it out today. Listen to it below.

“This mix is about letting go and trusting that change is good during a time when the very idea of hope is under challenge. We are collage artists so themes are woven throughout the mix, with narratives reappearing via our use of drops, scratches, doubles,” Eris and Maya explain.

At 70 minutes and 21 tracks, they span house, bassline, UK hardcore and, trance over the mix.

The fabric mix will be released on November 27. Pre-order the album here.

Digital Tracklist:

1. Project Sound - Sweet In The Morning (Project Sound Mix)

2. 515 Connection - Positive & Negative

3. RM Project - Rock 2 Tha Beat (Greenery Mix)

4. Y U QT - Fort Wibbler

5. CZR - Structure

6. D’Menace - I'm Great-full

7. Octo Octa - River

8. Vinyl Blair - Scratch N Sniff (The One Billion Dub Mix)

9. Continous Cool - Automatic

10. Global Method - Good Life (Orbital Mix)

11. DJ Hyperactive - Reptilian Tank

12. Alec Falconer - New Junk City

13. G.O.D. - Watch Ya Bass Bins

14. Stevie B-Zet - Everlasting Pictures (Right Through Infinity) (Booker T.'s Everlasting Klub Mix)

15. X-press 2 - Say What! (London Underground Mix)

16. The Two Amigos - Everybody Get Up (Vocal Mix)

17. The Beatfreaks - Boo Dem

18. DR Motte & Westbam - Sunshine

19. Marascia - Genetically Changed

20. Eris Drew - Reactiv-8

21. Thursday Club - Dis Is Dis



Tracklist [Vinyl]

A1. Project Sound - Sweet In The Morning (Project Sound Mix)

A2. G.O.D.- Watch Ya Bass Bins

A3. Continuous Cool - Automatic

B1. Global Method - Good Life (Orbital Mix)

B2. Octo Octa - River

C1. Alec Falconer - New Junk City

C2. CZR - Structure

C3. The Two Amigos - Everybody Get Up (Vocal Mix)

D1. Eris Drew - Reactiv-8

D2. Marascia - Genetically Changed