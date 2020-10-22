Premiere: BabyGirl - The Rite Place (Sacha Robotti Remix) [ZONE64 Music]

Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from tech-house aficionado Sacha Robotti. The percussive heavy, tribal-leaning cut is infectious right from the start. Like a knife, BabyGirl's voice cuts through the darker atmosphere and fits perfectly over the punchy drum work. Where the original was nu-disco inspired, Sacha goes in a much more club orientated direction, perfect for those sweaty club nights we all love so much. He even goes so far as to say that this is his best remix ever.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

For comparison, we also have the original version for you to check out to see the stark contrast between the two versions.