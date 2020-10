Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from renowned artist Das Mörtal. Taken from his forthcoming album, Miami Beach Witches, 'Hex Machina' is a dark and futuristic cut of synthwave. The Blade Runner vibe influence is heavy here, with the cosmic arp dancing above the dark gritty bass line. Das Mörtal's new album is available now on all major platforms. Grab it here.

