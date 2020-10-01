Premiere: Elderbass Takes Control With Rumbling "Change Your Mind"

Elderbass David Loya

Out tomorrow via Protohype's label Underdog and shining a light for forward-thinking bass music as our exclusive premiere is "Change Your Mind" from Elderbass. Based in LA and otherwise known as Connor Elder, this is a producer with varied influences and they are evident from his multi-layered productions.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Pulling in support from the likes of PEEKABOO and TYNAN, Elderbass has already delivered a wicked cut earlier this year in the form of "UNDERGRND." Again pulling in stuttering riffs over smooth, low-end rumbles and flickering percussion, "Change Your Mind" has a real cinematic feel to it.

Protohype explains why he chose to release the single, saying: “Elderbass is the first artist that Underdog Records is supporting outside of the owner and founder, Protohype. We chose ‘Change Your Mind’ because we feel that it represents what Underdog stands for, both sonically and fundamentally. Ethereal melodies, beautiful lyrics, and high energy; along with sharing one of the many young artists we feel deserves a platform to be heard.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Stream this below.