Premiere: Rising Indian Alt-Pop Singer & Electronic Producer, KAVYA, Contributes "Underscore" To Charity Compilation

The multi-talented, New Delhi based, creative and music maker lends her sultry voice and electronic beats to Chalo, a compilation showcasing the vast breadth of musical talent within Pakistan, India, & Kashmir.

KAVYA Chalo Comp Jitwam

Benefitting the charities HRLN & Zindagi Trust, Brooklyn based, Indian born psychedelic soul and electronic producer Jitwam has curated a compilation consisting of South Asia's finest music makers, who's sounds stretch across the full spectrum of musical genres.

The compilation will be released on The Jazz Diaries record label, featuring the likes of Bollywood composer V.S Narasimhan, Hollywood star and rapper Riz Ahmed, jazz virtuoso Sarathy Korwar, London-based post-electronica artist Nabihah Iqbal, respected funk and broken-beat producer Aroop Roy, and one of Pakistan’s most exciting producers Talal Querishi, to name a few of the many. All proceeds from the compilation's sales will be split amongst the two charities.

KAVYA finds herself in familiar company on this one and Magnetic Magazine is pleased to premiere one of her tracks, "Underscore," which is apart of the first wave of singles to drop ahead of the compilation's full release on November 6th, 2020.

Kavya Trehan is a multi-hyphenate artist whose talent lies in her ability to seamlessly flit between disciplines, excelling at each. A model and actress - what she does to pay the bills - KAVYA is most well known as a musician who has skirted the edges of the Indian alternative music scene. She has been making music since she was in her early teens, finding success with the Delhi alt-pop band MOSKO. Though she thought of pursuing a PHD and becoming a clinal psychologist, KAVYA decided to lean into her creative side.

After stints as an in-demand model, heralded by GQ in their "best dressed" category, she has also acted professionally, being lauded in each performance.

Golden - Photograph by Arsh Sayed, Artwork by Sanchit Sawaria Photograph by Arsh Sayed

Comfortable with an array of instruments, including the drums, guitar and Carnatic violin, the New Delhi-based musician can be found scattered amongst releases throughout the Indian music industry. She’s collaborated with the likes of Nucleya and Dualist Inquiry, two of India’s biggest acts, and is truly on the rise.

As she carves her own lane within the industry, KAVYA’s pop-leaning saccharine melodies coupled with a unique ear for sound and singular production have made her a darling of the underground. And the inclusion of her work on mammoth, genre-bending compilation Chalo signifies a pivotal step towards a greater success.

Chalo Compilation art by Shweta Sharma The Jazz Diaries

HRLN aka Human Rights Law Network (HRLN) partners with coalitions and social movements in India for providing free legal aid and legal literacy programs throughout India. This coalition comprises of NGOs, social movements, academics, students, activists, researchers, judges, and lawyers in 24 states in India, dedicated to the use of the legal system to advance human rights, struggle against violations, and ensure access to justice for all. More information and ways to get involved can be found on their website.

Zindagi Trust is a non-governmental, non-profit organization that strives to improve the quality of education available to the average Pakistani. Their areas of work include reforming public schools, educating working children, and lobbying the government to improve education policy. More information and ways to get involved can be found on their website.

Discover more incredible and beautiful South Asian artists and their stories by following Chalo on Instagram at @chalohq and keep up with KAVYA's journey on her Instagram at @kavyatrehan.