Premiere: Jude Woodhead - Traces [Just Off Pop]

Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from South London artist Jude Woodhead, a classically trained producer who’s far-reaching musical influences range from Floating Points to Paul Simon, Jeff Buckley to the Congolese and South African records that his dad has collected over the years. Also making music as Saint Jude, the South Londoner released his self-titled debut EP last year, a triumphant blend of rolling ambient pop music and off-kilter indie tunes in which he drew comparisons to Four Tet and Joy Orbison.

Traces is an ethereal electronic record with bits of influence from house, garage, and cinematic electronica soundscapes. The snappy percussion, sweeping atmosphere, and lush chords paint a vivid and emotional picture right from the start. Traces also has an accompanying music video to round things off. Traces will be available on October 16th.

Check out the video for Traces below.