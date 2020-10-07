These articles will focus on specific EP premieres/reviews for certain artists/labels within the 140 scene and beyond. This one features the artist Kodama with his track "Crookshanks" forthcoming via the record label Subaltern Records.

Kodama Courtesy Photo (By a friend)

Subaltern Records is back at it again with yet another stellar four-track release from the young producer Kodama. The project features a collaboration with LX One. The entire release is beautiful and hits various sub genres of dubstep with each track. I was lucky enough to premiere a track from the release. Our pick was "Crookshanks," which you can listen to below.

Premiere: Kodama - Crookshanks (SUBALT026)

Being a Harry Potter fan myself, I was automatically drawn to this track when I heard the vocal samples in the intro. There's also these beautiful reverberating high-pitched horns that sit perfectly on the track. The male choir voices add an eerie feeling too. I don't know why but the track makes me feel nostalgic for some reason. The entire release is 10/10 in my opinion so make sure you cop it on release day, October 9. Pre-order link is here.