Premiere: MNKYBSNSS ft. Life On Planets - All Nite All Nite [Kitsuné]

MNKYBSNS Andrea Vargas

Columbian electronic duo MNKYBSNS has teamed up with Baltimore musician Life On Planets for a new single “All Nite All Nite.” As the title might suggest, this is a song for those who want to keep the good times going all night, all night, but obviously responsibly in small groups. Out tomorrow on Parisian label Kitsuné Musique, we are happy to premiere this track today.

The tune is a delicious slice of nu-disco and indie funk with a touch of house to keep the groove going through the record. Twanging guitars offer melody underneath vocals that implore you to let your troubles wash away, even for a short period of time, as some acid creeps in towards the end. This bit of indie-dance is both groovy and relaxing at the same time, fit for some daytime fun outside or for going all night.

“‘ALL NITE ALL NITE’ shows a fresh new layer of us as a duo,” explain MNKYBSNS. “The song flows both smoothly and energetically with colorful riffs filled with groove and an imposing bassline, which is a trademark of ours. Life on Planets gives the song the perfect touch with his funky house vocals.”

Stream the track below before it is released tomorrow, October 30.