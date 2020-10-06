Pan-Pot Lars Borges

Berlin techno duo Pan-Pot have been like many producers during the pandemic without the ability to DJ – they have spent a lot of time working on new music. We are now seeing that come to fruition with a new three-track EP being released this Friday titled Keid. It covers a lot of what Pan-Pot do with thumping techno, minimal rollers and an anthemic, melodic tune “Planet9,” which we are happy to premiere today.

“Planet9” is likely the best suited for the current times on this EP with ravey arpeggios that soar above a thumping bass line and dark swirling fx. This is the type of track that can jumpstart your rave at home or whenever events come back, this is for a peaktime moment in a club or a wide open field.

"We are very happy to present our new KEID EP to you,” says Pan-Pot. “We’ve spent our free time during the pandemic to be creative in the studio and work on new stuff. Thank you for the support Magnetic Mag. LLAP (Live long and prosper).



The Keid EP will be released this Friday, October 9 on their label Second State. The vinyl release will arrive two weeks later on October 23. Listen to the premiere of “Planet9” now.

