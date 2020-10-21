Real Tears Sharkki

James Cooke aka Real Tears will release his new single “Need U” this Friday with a club mix via Top Billin. We are happy to premiere the uptempo club mix for you today.

The original is a sparkling ray of sunshine for your day with bright synths and shimmering fx drizzled on top like sprinkles on an ice cream cone. The club mix takes things up a notch with sturdy, club-ready drums, rolling sub-bass and plenty of brightness to match the vocals. This has the nostalgic feel of a early 2000’s dance track without falling into the trap of being super cheesy. And there are some air horns for good measure to let you know things are going to get wild.

“The ‘Need U’ club mix was about stripping things back to basics and creating an eccentric party anthem with just a few key elements,” explains Real Tears. “The A-side of the release, however, came together during the times of unrest and isolation a few months after the original club mix came to fruition. The song took on a completely new and more personal meaning and gave me time to create a vividly different version.”

Get ready for both of these to drop this Friday, October 23. Pre-order here. Follow Real Tears on Instagram & SoundCloud.