Premiere: Shay De Castro - September In Boise [Le Club]
A high quality, driving techno number
Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from LA-based techno artist Shay De Castro. Taken from her forthcoming September In Boise EP on Veerus' Le Club imprint, the titular track is a high quality, driving techno number with a big melodic break and hard-hitting drums. Since making her way onto the scene in 2018, she's caught the eye of Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, and many other top techno acts.
Track: September In Boise
Artist: Shay De Castro
Label: Le Club
Format: Digital
Release Date: 10-26-2020