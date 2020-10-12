Premiere: Shay De Castro - September In Boise [Le Club]

Shay De Castro - September In Boise [Le Club]

Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from LA-based techno artist Shay De Castro. Taken from her forthcoming September In Boise EP on Veerus' Le Club imprint, the titular track is a high quality, driving techno number with a big melodic break and hard-hitting drums. Since making her way onto the scene in 2018, she's caught the eye of Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, and many other top techno acts.

Track: September In Boise

Artist: Shay De Castro

Label: Le Club

Format: Digital

Release Date: 10-26-2020