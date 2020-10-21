Jony Beltran performs at Red Bull Batalla de Los Gallos in Miami, FL on October 18, 2019 Stephanie Estrada

Red Bull’s massive Spanish rap freestyle competition, “Batalla de los Gallos,” is back in 2020 with the announcement of its 15th consecutive year of incredibly talented contestants. These sharp witted lyricists will be going bar for bar in Miami on Saturday, Oct. 24 for what will determine the U.S. representative in this year’s World Final. With the current climate of the world regarding live events, this year's competition will be held via livestream. This will add a serious twist to this year’s battle as over 2,000 attendees witnessed the final last year creating an atmosphere that surely impacted the battle’s final outcome.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While battle rap has always had its place in Hip-Hop culture here in the US, there is no doubt that the rise of Latin-influenced hip-hop has been making serious noise in recent years. Hailing from across the United States, MCs from Austin, Denver, Miami, Orlando, Phoenix, San Diego, New York, and Puerto Rico will be representing their respective cities with improvised verses, intrinsic flows, and rhymes portraying the current times. Each contestant has been selectively chosen for their skill in offhand lyricism and rap prowess, creating a line up of some of the most talented rappers to come out of the scene here in the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

With a total of 15 opposing challengers from several different states, we have competitors such as Jordi, Nico B, and OG Frases taking to the spotlight for their second consecutive year amongst many new faces. Yartzi, who will be defending his championship title this year, has also made his return to the U.S. finals since his all out victory in Puerto Rico in 2019.

With Red Bull having received over 700 applications from 40 states and Puerto Rico to compete in the 2020 Red Bull Batalla de los Gallos US Final, it will be exciting to see what level of talent these contestants will bring to the stage. Be sure to tune in this Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7:00pm ET at RedBull.com/Batalla or at the embed below