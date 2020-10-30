RL Grime Delivers Audio / Visual Candy With Halloween Mix IV

RL Grime

It isn’t Halloween until RL Grime drops his Halloween mix. This year is edition nine and he has outdone himself with this one. In the pandemic, DJs have taken to live streaming with clubs closed and shows shut down. RL Grime has used this as a chance to make his Halloween mix visual and he WENT for it.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Animated by Pete Richards, YSR, Andrew Keyser, Actual Objects, Andrew Kish, Arman Alipour, Mike Winkelmann, edited by Andrew Keyser & Matt Cummer and directed by Andrew Keyser, the visual component to this mix is stunning, dark and haunting. The music matches the mood in the visuals and is the best way to take this in.

It also includes some great shout outs including RL Stine back again, Jake Foushee and T-Pain with the intro, rapping “I’m T-Pain, you know me, shout out RL Grime, because it’s Hall-o-ween,”

Watch it below or listen on SoundCloud.