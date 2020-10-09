Robert Hood Details New Album 'Mirror Man' Shares EP 'Nothing Stops Detroit'
Robert Hood will release his new album next month on Rekids.
Robert Hood will release his next album Mirror Man next month on Rekids. An EP of tracks, Nothing Stops Detroit, from the LP is out today.
At 14 tracks, the album spans minimalist techno, downtempo and house music, according to the label. Mirror Man will arrive on November 20, 2020.
Listen to Nothing Stops Detroit from the pivotal figure in Detroit electronic music. He has been having a great year, releasing music on his own and with his daughter as Floorplan.
01. Through A Looking Glass Darkly
02. Nothing Stops Detroit
03. Fear Not
04. Black Mirror
05. Falling Apart
06. Run Bobby, Run
07. Freeze
08. A System Of Mirrors
09. Face In The Water
10. A Shattered Image
11. Ignite A War
12. Prism
13. 7 Mile Dog
14. The Cure