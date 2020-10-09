Robert Hood Details New Album 'Mirror Man' Shares EP 'Nothing Stops Detroit'

Robert Hood will release his new album next month on Rekids.

Robert Hood will release his next album Mirror Man next month on Rekids. An EP of tracks, Nothing Stops Detroit, from the LP is out today.

At 14 tracks, the album spans minimalist techno, downtempo and house music, according to the label. Mirror Man will arrive on November 20, 2020.

Listen to Nothing Stops Detroit from the pivotal figure in Detroit electronic music. He has been having a great year, releasing music on his own and with his daughter as Floorplan.

01. Through A Looking Glass Darkly

02. Nothing Stops Detroit

03. Fear Not

04. Black Mirror

05. Falling Apart

06. Run Bobby, Run

07. Freeze

08. A System Of Mirrors

09. Face In The Water

10. A Shattered Image

11. Ignite A War

12. Prism

13. 7 Mile Dog

14. The Cure