Roland Adds Three New Models To The TR Drum Series

Today, Roland has made a surprising announcement with three new additions to their drum machine lineup. The 606 is often overshadowed by its successors, but it was equally important in the rise of Acid House as the 303 was. Roland is now paying tribute to the little machine with three new versions.

TR-6S Rhythm Performer

The TR-6S delivers the same speaker-pummeling, window-rattling, body-moving sound of its bigger sibling. It features a six-track sequencer and the most iconic rhythm sounds in music history—all in a battery-powered box that fits just about anywhere. Authentic recreations of legendary Roland drum machines like the 808, 909, 707, 606, and more are included, and users can mix and match them with preset and custom samples and futuristic FM tones to create exotic hybrid kits.

The sound of modern music owes a lot to the classic step sequencer—and the “TR-REC” variety found in early Roland drum machines in particular. The TR-6S employs the same tried-and-true approach, elevated with real-time recording and modern enhancements. And with an array of expressive effects, users can take their rhythm tracks to new levels. The TR-6S is a high-quality USB audio/MIDI interface too, perfect for mobile or minimal production setups.

Roland TR-6S

TR-06 Drumatix

The TR-06 is a detailed replica of the Roland TR-606 Drumatix from the 1980s—with some major modern upgrades. This new Roland Boutique version captures the distinctive tone and iconic look of the original while reimagining it with bold new sound-crafting potential. Users can control tuning, decay, and pan for each instrument, or crank up the internal gain for each circuit model and push it into warm overdrive or aggressive distortion. An onboard compressor adds fullness and punch, while the tempo delay creates depth and space.

Like the original, the TR-06 has a familiar and straightforward step sequencer. But now it’s been updated with advanced features like sub-steps for ratcheted parts, step-loop for instant pattern slicing, and more. With five trigger outputs and a trigger input, the TR-06 integrates nicely with modular setups. It's a high-quality USB audio interface too, and features battery operation and a built-in speaker for production on the go.

TR-06 Drumatix

TR-606 Software Rhythm Composer

With the TR-606 Software Rhythm Composer, the underground ‘80s classic is now available as a plug-in for DAW music production. The software version has the same sound and behavior of the original, plus powerful new features that virtually modify the circuitry for more sound choices and faster, more fluid programming.

Like the TR-06 hardware, the TR-606 plug-in offers tuning, decay, and pan on each instrument and the ability to overdrive the internal circuitry. The step sequencer has been expanded with lanes for each sound, and each pattern has eight variations plus adjustable flams, sub-steps, and soft hits.

Users can pair the TR-8S or TR-06 with the TR-606 and enjoy the benefits of easy hardware and software integration. Patterns can be shared between the TR-8S and TR-606, and the TR-06's knobs are pre-mapped to the plug-in for intuitive, hands-on workflow.

The TR-606 Software Rhythm Composer, along with all instruments in the Legendary series, is included with the Ultimate membership level of Roland Cloud. All paid levels—including Core and Pro—start with a free 30-day trial of Ultimate. In addition, any Roland Account holder can purchase Lifetime Keys for individual Legendary series titles.

TR-606 plugin

For more information, click here.