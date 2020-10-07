Roosevelt Delivering "Love Letter To Dance Music" With New Album 'Polydans'
Indie dance artist Roosevelt has announced his new album Polydans. Real name, Marius Lauber, the DJ, producer and songwriter has also shared the third track from the LP “Feels Right,” following other singles “Sign” and “Echoes.”
This album is his love letter to dance music and the first three singles are quite danceable. It may seem odd to release a dance record now, but we could use a little joy and escapism in all of this.
“It felt incredibly liberating to realize that I’m in a position now to go to the studio everyday and just do the music that feels right,” Lauber says in a statement. “In this respect, Polydans is my most personal album yet, as there hasn’t been any creative limitations – I just did what made me happy.”
Polydans will be released on February 26, 2021 via City Slang / Greco-Roman. Pre-order the LP here.
Polydans’ Tracklisting
1. Easy Way Out
2. Strangers
3. Feels Right
4. Closer To My Heart
5. Montjuic
6. Forget
7. See You Again
8. Lovers
9. Echoes
10. Sign