Rumpl & Snow Peak Announce NanoLoft Takibi Fire Resistant Blanket

The blanket will be released on October 19.

Snow Peak

Rumpl and Snow Peak are launching their latest collaboration together, a fire resistant blanket for your camping adventures this fall. The NanoLoft Takibi Blanket combines Rumple's sustainable proprietary 100% post-consumer recycled NanoLoft insulation with Snow Peak's own recycled ripstop with fire-resistant aramid material.

The blanket will be available on October 19 on their websites and Snow Peak’s brick-and-mortar retail locations in Portland and Soho. It will cost $300.

- Topside: Recycled FR (fire resistant) Ripstop with DWR finish and acrylic coating -(96% polyester, 4% aramid)

- Bottom: 100% post-consumer recycled 20d nylon

- Insulation: 100% post-consumer recycled proprietary NanoLoft® Insulation

- Strap: Nylon

- Hardware: Custom co-Branded aluminum

- Weight: 1.7 lbs

- Dimensions: Flat: 50”x70”, Packed: 6” x 14”