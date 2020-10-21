Single Review: FNP - Tension

Courtesy Photo

Drawn to the sounds of the 80’s, synthwave, Italo Disco and analogue soundtracks have always been the audible muse for London producer FNP. Working almost exclusively with analogue synths, he’s building a following within the synthwave and techno community for his cosmic, spacey take on electronic music of all forms.

Always an electronic music obsessive - the London producer started his journey by performing drum and bass nights in his hometown, before taking the obsession to University. Spending far too much time running club nights, DJ’ing and producing and not enough time studying lead to him pursuing music as a career. He hasn’t looked back since and the hard work and dedication, has picked up fans in the scene including Teki Latex, Ross From Friends, Avalon Emerson and Paleman - all of which have spun his tracks in their sets.

An eclectic producer refusing to be boxed into one genre, previous releases have touched on anything from nu-disco, to all-out pounding acid-techno. The new single "Tension" keeps fans guessing again, drawing on a powerful breakbeat drum pattern with a thunderous kick. The melody builds from an infectious, programmed synth line which develops throughout the track. There are some epic crescendos, that make us miss the sweaty club nights more than ever. Speaking on the new track, FNP states:

"'Tension' really was just a melodic idea that was born from playing around with some analogue gear. The lead synth was created and from there the whole thing came together really nicely! I wanted to have a bit of a throwback feel to it so I used amen break samples to create the drums which I feel worked a treat."

