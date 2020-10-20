Snow Peak Releases Flexible Insulated FW20 Line

Snow Peak Flexible Insulated Snow Peak

Snow Peak has launched a new piece of its fall / winter 2020 line. A staple of their collection, the Flexible Insulated series utilizes materials that are lightweight, warm, and highly water-repellent.

The line comes in shirts, cardigans, pullovers and pants all in their green, beige and black colors. Using elastic fabric, padding and thread, the stitching is also made to expand and contract. For spring and summer, the Flexible Insulated series is made with breathable fabric, while in the autumn and winter, the fabric adds water and wind repellency. For this year, they have replaced the polyester with a recycled version.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Get the collection on their website and see images below.