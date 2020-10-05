Spotify Launches Weekly Song & Album Charts

Now you will be able to see who is dominating the streaming service on a weekly basis.

Spotify

Spotify has launched new weekly charts to give a better perspective on what is doing well on the platform beyond just the daily top charts and the viral charts.

There will be a weekly top 50 albums and songs, scoring data from Friday through Thursday. They will be broken up into: US Weekly Album Chart, Global Weekly Album Chart, US Weekly Song Chart and Global Weekly Song Chart, published every Monday.

There will also be a new debuts chart as well. The US Top 10 Debuts and Global Top 10 Debuts lists capture the biggest new releases on Spotify, Friday through Sunday. These lists incorporate data from the first 72 hours a song or album is live.

The first chart was published today and 24kGoldn’s song with Iaan Dior “Mood” is number one, followed by “WAP,” Internet Money’s “Lemonade” and Maluma’s "Hawaii.”

Pop Smoke, Joji and Juice WRLD hold the top spots for the album chart. See more on the Spotify charts page and their Twitter account.