Spotlight: 5 Ways to Reduce Your Carbon Footprint

Chances are, you’ve heard someone talking about sustainability before and let it pass in one ear and out the other.

Unless, of course, it’s something you already practice and value.

However, sustainability, to many of us, is something we know of in a general sense, but don’t know how to apply these principles and practices to our everyday lives. We cross paths with sustainability throughout the day. Most times, we aren’t even aware of it.

The reusable grocery bag you carry with you to shop, reusable coffee cups you take on the go, on down to the CBD products you enjoy daily (hemp is a sustainable crop that produces all types of products). All of these items provide a level of sustainability in your life, whether you realize it or not.

You’re closer to reducing your carbon footprint than you realize.

This is where change begins—follow along.

1. Eat Locally

We hear many people talking about the benefits of adopting a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle, and reducing your carbon footprint is one of them. Most of us are aware there are many negative impacts associated with the meat industry, but overlook them because they do not directly affect us.

That being said, did you know that 14.5 percent of manmade global greenhouse gases come from the process of feeding and reproduction in the meat and dairy industry? Not only this, but these types of gases are 25% more potent than other greenhouse gases.

If this concept can fit into your wheelhouse, you can drastically reduce your carbon footprint by 2,920 pounds a year!

Start with Meatless Mondays to ease yourself into the lifestyle change because most people try to make this change “cold turkey” relapse shortly after. Also, it’s extremely helpful to shop locally when possible. Visit your local farmer’s markets to up your level of sustainability whenever possible because the farmers who implement sustainable farming practices have a hard time going up against corporate giants.

Oh, and don’t forget your reusable shopping bags!

2. Avoid Trendy Fashion

You saw the latest fall sweater online, and you must have it—a month later—it’s outdated.

We’ve all been down this fashion road before, hopping onto what we think is fashionable, even if it’s short-lived. The average American throws out 80 pounds of clothing per year, and 85% of those discarded clothing items end up in landfills. Not to mention the fossil fuel that’s used if the clothing comes from overseas.

Have you ever gone shopping at thrift stores? Some may turn their noses up at this, but it’s fun, and it’s good for the environment.

Some companies create sustainable clothing and shoes using eco-friendly textiles and resources.

3. Around the House

There are tons of things you can do around the house to reduce your carbon footprint. For starters, make sure you unplug household items when not in use. The average American household has 40 devices that are plugged in at all times.

On top of this, cutting off lights around the house not in use is an excellent way to reduce your carbon footprint and make sustainable changes. It’s going to save you big on your power bill.

It’s also helpful to set your thermostat in the low 70 range to achieve the same effect, but if possible, opt for a fan at times because this saves even more energy.

When you wash your clothes, it’s best to wash your clothes in cold water. In fact, two loads of laundry washed in cold water can save up to 500 pounds of carbon dioxide each year. Additionally, the enzymes in cold water are more useful for lifting stains.

4. Transportation

This is one of the most essential aspects of sustainability because the average car produces five tons of CO2 every year. This means we should get a car pool, walk, ride a bike, or take public transportation when possible.

We don’t think much of it when we hop in our cars to run errands and venture out on a long road trip. Still, cars produce an astonishing amount of carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and other pollutants.

Suppose you live in an area where these things are not easily accessible or achievable. In that case, you may want to look into an electric vehicle.

5. Air Travel

The demands for air travel have significantly increased, and with this comes an increase in waste of all sorts.

You can start by bringing your own earphones because the earphones the airlines hand out account for a hefty amount of trash accumulated from each flight.

Also, look for non-stop flights as they produce less pollution since they’re flying less. You can also pack light when traveling because the heavier your bag is, the more fuel the plane needs function correctly.

Overall, try to carry reusable items that produce less waste when you’re flying.

Wrapping Up: Change Takes Time and Effort

It takes time and effort to make these types of changes and stick with them. Most of all, it takes observation.

You have to be aware of the changes you need to execute them properly and continue to do so. The process may seem stressful or overwhelming in the beginning, but what changes aren’t?

We’ve all heard how change, more specifically, how growth can be uncomfortable. However, all this means is you have to find ways to restore balance when you’re feeling a little drained from the changes you’re trying to implement.

If you find you need to take the edge off when you’re starting your newfound journey of sustainability, take advantage of tasty CBD vape pens. This type of CBD produce provides the highest level of bioavailability, which means it produces focused, yet calming vibes in a matter of minutes.

Also, there are many companies striving to create CBD vape pens with sustainable concepts at the forefront of the process.

CBD is the perfect addition to any new routine. You need some help navigating through because it works with our endocannabinoid system to naturally reduce feelings of stress and anxiety.

At the end of the day, these changes will do more than reducing your carbon footprint because they’re good practices to adopt for various reasons. It takes 21 days to build a habit, so let’s get started together.

The change may come easy to you, but you don’t know until you try!