Spotlight: In Conversation With Point Blank’s Linton Bennett (Warren G, All Saints, Boyz II Men)

For this masterclass, Point Blank were joined by one of their expert lecturers, Linton Bennett aka Stepz, to discuss life in lockdown, reunifying with his beloved studio, how his passion for music first ignited, how he broke into the music industry as a young black artist and everything in between.

This masterclass was hosted by Koy Redmond aka KdotMelody, a London-based writer, recording artist and Point Blank’s Events Executive. This month marks Black History Month in the UK where Koy will be presenting a number of thought-provoking masterclasses with impeccable musicians delving into what it means to be a black artist in today’s society. So, stay tuned for more.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

If you’d like to learn how to make music like one of the greats from the legendary Linton Bennett himself, then we’d highly recommend checking out their courses in London and online. Plus, they’re currently offering 25% off their selected online and Los Angeles courses until November 9 when this offer ends. To take advantage, use the codes ONLINE25 or LA25 when enrolling.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Linton Bennett has been deeply connected to the music industry for the duration of his career. He has composed and produced tracks for huge mainstream artists such as Dido, Warren G, All Saints, Boyz II Men, Jamelia and Imogen Heap to name a few. He’s been active in the music industry for three decades and signed to the iconic Motown Records.