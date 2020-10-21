Spotlight: Meet the Jamstik Studio MIDI Guitar

Have you ever dreamed of being able to shred on a guitar but have it plugged into your DAW? Well, your dream just came true and the Jamstik Studio MIDI guitar is here to change how you work in your studio and play your instrument!

Jamstik Studio MIDI Guitar | MSRP: $799.99

Jamstik Studio MIDI Guitar

Product Description: The Studio MIDI Guitar is a headless, 24 fret electric guitar with full MIDI capabilities. Powered by Jamstik signal processing technology & proprietary algorithms, the Studio MIDI represents state-of-the-art MIDI guitar performance built right into a portable, all-in-one solution. As an electric guitar, it's a 3/4 size headless design with two humbuckers, a coil tap switch, a three-way switch, and standard 1/4'' out. The true groundbreaking features come on the MIDI side. The MIDI signal is tracked by a precision mounted hex pickup and processed onboard via algorithmic pitch analysis resulting in near-realtime MIDI conversion. MIDI-out options include USB C, 3.5mm TRS & Bluetooth. Speed and accuracy being our foremost goals - you'd forget it's not analog if not for the impossible sounds you'll play. If you're looking for a versatile guitar to produce music in the studio or on the road with ease, the Studio MIDI Guitar is for you.

Includes: Bundled Jamstik Creator software for Mac or PC, custom padded gig bag, required USB C to A cable & adapter, 3.5 TRS-MIDI cable, 1/4'' Guitar Cable, Strap Locks, Allen Keys, Manual, & Guitar Pick.

Product Features:

MIDI Connectivity & Charging:

• USB C for MIDI Out & Charging

• 3.5mm TRS-MIDI Out Option

• Bluetooth Wireless Connectivity

• Battery: Lithium ion rechargeable (8+ hours playtime)

Analog Guitar Features:

• Standard 1/4'' out: Plug into amps, interfaces and otherwise as usual.

• Pickups: 2 Humbuckers—Coil Tap for Single Coil Use, Hex MIDI Pickup • 3-Way Switch between humbuckers.

Studio MIDI Guitar Specs:

Size: 24 Frets, Compact 3/4 Body Size, 32.5'' Length, 5.5lbs

Scale Length: 25.5"

Model Info - Jamstik Studio MIDI

Guitar Height 32.5'' / 825.5mm

Net Weight 5.5lb /2.5kg

Body Material Mahogany

Body Paint / Color Options Black Matte/Blue Matte

Neck Material Maple

Neck Shape C-Shape

Scale Length 25.5'' / 648mm

Fretboard Radius 13.78" / 250mm

Number of Frets 24 (Mother of Pearl Dots)

Truss Rod Yes

Fingerboard Rosewood

Neck Width 1.57'' /40mm

Bridge Pickup LIGHTNING LH-B

Neck Pickup LIGHTNING LH-N

Pickup Switching 3-Position Toggle

Pickup Configuration HH Knobs / Special 1 volume knob—pull switches single coil pickup

Hardware Finish Black