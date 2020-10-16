Spotlight: ONYVA - Trash The Magic feat. Jan Johnston

ONYVA Courtesy Photo

Manchester DJ, label owner and producer ONYVA has released his new single “Trash The Magic” featuring Jan Johnston via his label ON IT Recordings.

The track blends house with a touch of trance in the build, weaving piano keys underneath Johnston’s vocals for a euphoric and uplifting record.

“I wanted to create a track with the legend that is JJ and give a big nod to that signature sound from the late 90s whilst adding a modern twist and fresh arrangement for 2020," says ONYVA.

Influenced by the early rave era in Manchester in the late 1980s and early 1990’s, ONYVA got his first turntable at 16 and his love for electronic music grew from there.

Listen to the new track now and get your copy here.