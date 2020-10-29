Spotlight: Pioneer DJ CDJ-3000 Overview with Point Blank’s DJ Ravine & Mr Bristow

Point Blank are back with a brand-new DJ video, this time looking at the highly anticipated Pioneer DJ CDJ-3000s.

The new Pioneer CDJs are the follow up to the leading DJ tech company’s CDJ-2000s and include a bundle of new and exciting features. During the video, DJ Ravine and Point Blank’s Content Development Manager Ben Bristow, run through the CDJ-3000s updates looking at the new 9-inch high-resolution touch screen, hot cue buttons, the ultra-smooth jog wheel and more.

In PB’s previous DJ videos, they’ve covered lots of hot topics such as the top 5 mistakes DJs make, DJ do’s and don’ts as well as first look tech overviews and more. If you’re a beginner who’s looking to learn some quick techniques to spice up your sets be sure to check out their collaborative video series with Pioneer DJ.