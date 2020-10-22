Spotlight: Point Blank Talk Music Industry Matters with Elisabeth Troy

For Black History Month in the UK, Point Blank chats with Elisabeth Troy, to discuss her introduction to music, how to navigate the industry as a young black woman, working in the studio on her hit "Crazy Love" and much more

Point Blank joined the UK vocalist, hitmaker and Clean Bandit and MJ Cole collaborator, Elisabeth Troy, to discuss her introduction to music, how to navigate the industry as a young black woman, working in the studio on her hit "Crazy Love" and much more.

This masterclass was hosted by their very own, Koy Redmond aka KdotMelody, a London-based writer, recording artist and Point Blank Events Executive. This month marks Black History Month where Koy will be presenting a number of thought-provoking masterclasses with impeccable musicians delving into what it means to be a black artist in today’s society.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

If you’d like to learn how to make music like one of the greats, then we’d highly recommend checking out Point Blank’s courses in London and online. Plus, they’re currently offering 25% off their selected online and Los Angeles courses until November 9th when this offer ends. To take advantage of this offer, use the codes ONLINE25 or LA25 when enrolling.

Elisabeth Troy has graced the UK Top 40 multiple times as well as featuring on numerous charting tracks with the likes of Clean Bandit, MJ Cole, B. Traits, Metrik and many more. In addition to her chart success, she’s toured with Clean Bandit and had her music soundtracked in film including the 1996 cult classic, Mars Attacks!