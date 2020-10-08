Vans Announces Anderson .Paak As Global Music Ambassador With Shoe & Bucket Hat Collection

via Vans

Vans has announced Anderson .Paak as their first global music ambassador. The partnership will include footwear and accessories inspired by .Paak’s Southern California roots. There is a bucket hat and the classic vans low-top shoe as part of the collection. On the insole it says “yes lawd” in addition to a longer message on the inside of the hat. They come in wavy, black, green and white and trippy multi-color colorways.

Anderson .Paak once worked Vans retail store in Topanga Canyon, California and has performed on the House of Vans stage and is featured as part of Vans’ global music content series, Sidestripe Sessions.

“I’m honored to be the newest member of the Vans Family and look forward to making history with one of the most respected global brands,” said Anderson .Paak in a statement. “I’m thankful for Vans’ partnership with .Paak House and can’t wait to broaden our reach to help even more people tap into their greatest potential.”

The collection will be available on November 13. See photos from it below.

