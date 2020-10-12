VoteYourFuture - Win Shepard Fairey Signed Prints, A Signed Album From Louie Vega, Or A Signed Copy of Team Human By Douglas Rushkoff

We are giving away some cool stuff and all you have to do is Vote 2020!

#VoteYourFuture / We have recruited some of our favorite people to help us motivate you to use your voice this November and get out there and VOTE. If you want to help us spread the word you can get the social media images and videos HERE.

To win one of these great prizes you simply need to do the following:



1. Take a picture of you at your local polling location or with your I Voted sticker and email it to info@magneticmag.com with #VoteYourFuture along with a short paragraph about why you got out and voted and what prize you would like.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

2. Winners will be entered into a blind drawing for each category and notified by email i you have won. It's that easy.

3. Your info will not be shared and please do not share any details - ie. who you voted for, etc. This is simply about voting and is nonpartisan.

Iconic artist Shepard Fairey is no stranger to politics, and his work is hard to miss with its strong illustrative style, nod to punk rock and often provocative subject matter. Fairey shot to mainstream fame when the Obama campaign commissioned his iconic HOPE poster and it's been all in for Fairey ever since. Here's a chance to own a signed poster that will surely be a conversation starter for years to come. Just make sure to let us know which poster you are interested in when you enter. OBEY!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Church of Consumption

18 inches by 24 inches

Signed by Shepard Fairey

Numbered edition of 450, AP

Year Issued: 2017

Value: $200

Zapata (Teal) 2020

18 inches by 24 inches

Signed by Shepard Fairey

Numbered Edition of 500, AP

Year Issued: 2020

Value: $200





Power & Equality: Dove

18 inches by 24 inches

Signed by Shepard Fairey

Numbered edition of 400, AP

Year Issued: 2019

Value: $200





Win A Signed Copy of TEAM HUMAN By Douglas Rushkoff

We will be giving away five signed copies of Rushkoff's most recent work. It's an incredible read for these incredible times. Check out the book description below and our interview with him that came out last year when TEAM HUMAN was released.

"A provocative, exciting, and important rallying cry to reassert our human spirit of community and teamwork." ―Walter Isaacson

Team Human is a manifesto―a fiery distillation of preeminent digital theorist Douglas Rushkoff’s most urgent thoughts on civilization and human nature. In one hundred lean and incisive statements, he argues that we are essentially social creatures, and that we achieve our greatest aspirations when we work together―not as individuals. Yet today society is threatened by a vast antihuman infrastructure that undermines our ability to connect. Money, once a means of exchange, is now a means of exploitation; education, conceived as way to elevate the working class, has become another assembly line; and the internet has only further divided us into increasingly atomized and radicalized groups.

Team Human delivers a call to arms. If we are to resist and survive these destructive forces, we must recognize that being human is a team sport. In Rushkoff’s own words: “Being social may be the whole point.” Harnessing wide-ranging research on human evolution, biology, and psychology, Rushkoff shows that when we work together we realize greater happiness, productivity, and peace. If we can find the others who understand this fundamental truth and reassert our humanity―together―we can make the world a better place to be human.

Louie Vega has given us several signed copies of his seminal Elements Of Life album on vinyl, so if you want to get your hands on one this is your chance. Many might consider this a solo follow up to MAW's project Nuyorican Soul. If soulful percussion and deep deep deep house music is your thing, then you need this in your collection stat.