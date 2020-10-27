Watch: Actress Releases Futuristic 'Karma & Desire' Short Film

Screenshot

Actress has released a new short film for his recently released album Karma & Desire.

Directed by Lee Bootee, it is a story of love and a missed connection, isolation and cold beauty. The film pays homage to Wim Wenders’ 1987 classic Wings Of Desire. Some shots are often filtered with same type of grainy colors seen on his album cover. There is a futuristic, almost Matrix feel to this film with small planes, brief cases and possible heists. Snippets from the album play in the background. Zsela, Yves Tumor, Sampha and Aura T-09 all feature in the cast.

Watch the fill film here and read our review of the album, which was released this past Friday, October 23.