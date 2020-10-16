Watch: Duck Sauce's "Mesmerize" Music Video Is As Crazy As 2020

Pack it up, Duck Sauce have released the wildest video of the year.

Courtesy Photo

A-Trak and Armand Van Helden have released a new Duck Sauce track “Mesmerize” with a ludicrous music video.

The track itself is funky and fun, as one would expect from the pair, with plenty of disco and house to go around. Dance the night away on your own or safely with a few people. But the main attraction is the video. Holy shit.

Without divulging too much, it is an animated train wreck in the best way. They DJ and there are celebrities like Morgan Freeman and Vin Diesel because he is an EDM star now.

It gets deep, like really deep as you will travel through butt holes and much more. Just watch the damn thing, maybe not around your little kids. They would be confused and possibly scared.