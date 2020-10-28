Weedsday Playlist: Cannabinoid Nation’s Kevin Carrillo Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Kevin Carrillo J Gonzalez Photography

Kevin Carrillo is the Co-Founder and COO of Cannabinoid Nation, a premier hemp brokerage and processing firm located in Dallas, TX. Cannabinoid Nation’s mission is completely focused on finding the best price for their growers' high-quality crop.

Kevin is also the host of the Cannabinoid Connect podcast, which aims to educate and inform people about government regulations, new legislations, industry news, technology trends, growing best practices, economic opportunities & the medicinal benefits of the various cannabinoids found in cannabis. Unlike most podcasts, Cannabinoid Connect show’s format is an open, organic conversation as opposed to a typical Q&A format. Cannabinoid Connect is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and YouTube.

He has joined us this week for our Weedsday playlist featuring tunes by FKJ, Mac Miller and others.

1. Masego and FKJ - Tadow

The first word that comes to mind when I hear Tadow is “tranquility.” Masego and FKJ are some of the best musicians of our time and their performance in this video is utterly mind-blowing. I heard that they completely freestyle the beat and lyrics as they recorded in Red Bull Studios in Paris and I so badly want to believe it because it makes the song even more incredible.

2. Mac Miller: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert

Everything about this video is amazing. In my opinion, of the three songs he sings, the last one, “2009,” is his best work. I especially like how he incorporated strings (aka the violin) into the beat. Mac Miller is a legend and I miss/appreciate his creative spirit. RIP Mac!

3. Travis Scott ft. Drake - SICKO MODE

“Sicko Mode” goes hard. Plain and simple. This song is very complex and I love all the madness that ensues in both the beat and lyrics. Travis Scott is another creative genius of our time and adding Drake in the mix is a recipe for bars.

4. Leon Bridges - Coming Home

This song is personal to me because it is the song that my wife and I played as she walked down the aisle in September. It’s a beautiful song that we both cherish as I own it on vinyl. And the bonus is that Leon bridges grew up in Fort Worth, TX only 40 minutes from our home in Dallas.



5. Tommy James and the Shondells - Crimson and Clover

I get lost in the sauce every time I listen to "Crimson and Clover." The song is beautiful, melodic and trippy all at the same time. It’s perfect for listening after sparking up and chilling in the evening after a long day.