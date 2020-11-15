The 15 Best Bass Music Tracks of November 2020

As we cap off this year's round of monthly charts, there is really nothing as notable to write as an introduction than letting the music speak for itself. This year, we have heard many genres evolve and expand into uncharted territories while staying true to its core. November's chart takes a dive into some of the most influential and innovative tracks spanning across many sub-genres of bass music.

Find a pair of headphones and dive into November's tracks from msft, MARAUDA, Pixel Terror, DROELOE, Wuki, AC Slater, and many more.

1. QUIX & JUELZ - 'CHICANE (MSFT REMIX)' [SEEDEATER RECORDS]

Taking the #1 spot of 2020's final montly chart is Italian producer Alessandro Garbellini, better known as msft, who has released an astounding amount of quality music throughout the course of the year, ranging from neck-breaking trap singles to remixes such as "Chicane" by Quix & Juelz. Covered with heavy brass stabs, arpeggios, and menacing percussion, this remix perfectly encapsulates the direction the 24-year-old is taking his project into 2021.

2. MARAUDA - 'AVOIDABLE CAUSE' [MALIGNANT MUSIC]

Making his chart debut is Australian-based producer MARAUDA who has established himself to most certainly be a threat to the bass world. Today, he brings us "Avoidable Cause," which is a three-minute nonstop thriller of a track that will challenge the genre of dubstep as we know it. With thunderous production design and attention to detail, the 20-year-old is pushing the boundaries within the bass realm and his discography has rewarded him with tours and support from some big names in the bass industry.

3. NOSTALGIX & AC SLATER - 'DANGEROUS' [NIGHT BASS]

Nostalgix returns to Night Bass accompanied by imprint founder AC Slater to release "Dangerous" as part of her Act Out EP. This whole EP is a fun listen, with Nostalgix rapping on the intro of the project. This track, in particular, has a nice timbre and rhythm to it with prolonged builds to really put emphasis on the drop, which features distorted basslines, brass hits, vocal chops, and a nice shuffling rhythm.

4. PIXEL TERROR - 'OMEGA' [MONSTERCAT]

As a testament to their evolved 8-bit sound, duo Pixel Terror returns to Monstercat with a nostalgic-feeling single "Omega." The first drop includes all of your classic favorite elements from the duo's musical arsenal - heavy bass, distorted leads, and heavy percussion. The second drop contains all of the same sounds, except we are gifted with melodic saw waves and 8-bit synths to cap off a well-rounded track.

5. WUKI & SHAQ (WITH SCRILLA KING) - 'SHUTUP' [HARD RECS]

Wuki teams up with NBA legend Shaq to give us a collaboration that's larger than life. "SHUTUP" features Wuki's high energy, wonky drops with Scrilla King adding brief toplines to sustain the thrill of the track. Shaq adds yet another impressive release to his catalog and is turning many heads in the industry with a notable track record.

6. XAVI FEAT. SWEET PEA - 'BREAKING YOUR VOID' [OPHELIA RECORDS]

With a boatload of superb remixes under his belt, such as VALENTINE's "Her," Xavi makes his chart debut alongside his release "Breaking Your Void" with Sweet Pea, which is part of Ophelia Records' Advent Volume 2 compilation album. The young producer brings out a more experimental approach to this particular track with riveting drum patterns, buttery low-end, and synth patches that really stretch the stereo image to its fullest.

7. OSIS - 'FULL TILT' [DISGUISED COLLECTIVE]

If you came to this chart for some glitchy vibes, we have arrived. Chicago-based Osis delivers us "Full Tilt" on Disguised Collective, which is a heavily distorted bass-lovers dream. Midtempo is really elevated to a new level with this release, and the textural nuances of the sound design will keep you gripped.

8. WHATEVR - 'LISTEN' [PANTHEON SELECT]

Florida-based Whatevr gifts us with an impressive heavy-hitting bass track called "Listen." This track features petrifying vocal samples, eery breakdowns, and heavily distorted drops. This duo has a lot of unreleased gems yet to be put out, so make sure you keep them at the top of your watchlist.

9. DROELOE - 'PANORAMA' [BITBIRD]

After releasing their anthology album A Matter of Perspective via bitbird, duo DROELOE kicks off this mega album with an incredible record "Panorama," which is a one-drop song that progressively constructs itself. Heavily reverberated pads, bright arpeggios, and the staple DROELOE percussion that we all know and love, take over the song. The drop comes in with heavy, melodic saw waves that are complemented by steady sub-bass. This album comes after a recent announcement from the duo stating that original member Hein Hamers would be leaving the group. We wish the best for both members as they continue with their respective careers.

10. PERRY WAYNE - 'LET ME DOWN' [BUYGORE]

With support from countless big names in the heavy bass realm, Perry Wayne's "Let Me Down" showcases his versatility with a drop that goes back in forth between heavy dubstep and future bass. His new Takeover EP just dropped on Buygore and is already showing a large amount of support from the bass community. The vocals in this track bring out a strong emotional element that seems to be a newly adopted style by the American producer.

11. KUMARION - 'WANT IT (XOTIX REMIX)' [JADŪ DALA]

Bay Area trio Xotix takes a peculiar approach to the reconstruction of Kumarion's "Want It," and made it so much more addicting. There are so many sounds in this song that I wish I could describe in writing, but you are better off listening to it for yourself. To say the least, Xotix has had a lot of upward trends on their side this year and I expect that to increase well into 2021.

12. RAZIHEL - 'SIMBA' [ENFORCE RCRDS]

Razihel returns to ENFORCE RCRDS for the third time this year to release a powerhouse of a track, "Simba." The first drop includes distorted wubs, thumping brass stabs, and trap percussion. The breakdown reveals chilling vocal samples, that carry us to the second drop that hits even harder than the first. Razihel has proven to be a dynamic artist over time and continues to evolve his sound and creativity.

13. JEDFU - 'MOBIUS' [OUTSIDERS PARIS]

French producer Jedfu stretches the bass music boundaries with "MOBIUS." The immediate appeal to this track is the textures within his sound design, violently compressed drums, and complex arrangements. After attending music school for over seven years, the producer decided to go down a new route of creativity. Taking inspiration from the Drum & Bass scene, "MOBIUS" was created in half time through the chopping up of samples and bass, which eventually led to an overall groovy track.

14. SHÖCKFACE & MARK VEINS - 'GRAVITY' [TRIBAL TRAP]

Massachusetts-based producer Shöckface has been on a run lately. After numerous bangers this year, we get a collaboration with type beat producer Mark Veins. The intro is very soothing but abruptly turns dark and sinister. The drop is full of chaotic, tumultuous synths that fully engulf your ears. The track is brief, which will make first-time listeners have this one on repeat.

15. TALONS & DREW. - 'ENEMIES' [SIMPLIFY.]

TALONS and Drew. deliver a beautiful future bass tune to cap off November's chart. Featuring feel-good vocal chops, heavenly saw waves, and thumping percussion, "Enemies" is a track you don't want to miss out on. The vocals really add a pleasing and refreshing tone to the overarching execution of the song, enabling multiple listens. If you're looking to add a track to your playlist that will appeal to everybody, this undoubtedly the one.

