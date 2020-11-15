The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks Of November 2020

November comes to a close but the Progressive vibes never end as we look back at some of the best this month from artists like Juan Deminicis, Kennedy One, Nick Warren, Nicolas Rada, Robert Babicz, Jerome Isma-Ae, and more.

The community around Progressive House is warm, welcoming, and enduring as artists and fans alike create a lifelong connection around the music. Producers keep inspiration flowing with new creative releases even in difficult times. As we move into the closing weeks of the year, let's take a look back at the stand out tracks for the month of November.

1. "HOPES & FEARS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - JUAN DEMINICIS [SERENDEEP]

Serendeep opens their eleventh release by warmly welcoming Argentina's foremost electronic music talents, Juan Deminicis with a debut three-track release "Space and Time." Since the launch, he has released on the genres finest imprints such as Armada Music, Lost and Found, Sudbeat Music, Replug and many more. "Hopes and Fears" is the second track on the release and it increases the energy level by layers of drums that are ascending overtime and phasing vocals providing the framework of an ideal dance floor groove.

2. "CALLING YOU FEAT. SHELLEY HARLAND (NICK WARREN & NICOLAS RADA MIX)" - KENNEDY ONE [KENNEDY ONE]

Based in Los Angeles, Kennedy One is a multi-instrumentalist and producer that creates cinematic electronic music which extends over a wide range of genres and styles. His musicianship shows clear in his well constructed tracks including "Calling You" featuring Shelly Harland. Building on a solid foundation, the track gets a proper remix from the powerhouse combination of Nick Warren & Nicolas Rada. The two create a steady progressive house groove with a classy touch on the vocals for a magic synergy that's just waiting to pull you in.

3. "ONE MIND (JEROME ISMA-AE REMIX)" - ROBERT BABICZ [JEE PRODUCTIONS]

German Producer/DJ Jerome Isma-ae has one of the most unique progressive sounds, combining influences of progressive house and techno with distinguished drum patterns and rumbling basslines making him one of the highest- selling and most sought after progressive house acts on the scene today. In "One Mind" Jerome puts his signature touch into this epic remix of a Robert Babicz original.

4. "URANIA (ORIGINAL MIX)" - KAMILO SANCLEMENTE [THE SOUNDGARDEN]

Colombian DJ and music producer Kamilo Sanclemente serves up a terrific new original entitled "Urania" on Nick Warren's label, The Soundgarden. The track comes with a classic feel and a timeless swirl of pads and percussion that sweeps you away into someplace new.

5. "CONSCIOUSNESS SWITCH (ORIGINAL MIX)" - DMITRY MOLOSH & NOPI [REPLUG]

Presenting their debut collaborations, Dmitry Molosh and Nopi combine their extensive forces for a cosmic slice of progressive house on Cid Inc's Replug Records with "Consciousness Switch." The track's groove comes driving percussion, robust rhythms and ethereal effects while evolving with power and class. Placid atmospheres provide a colorful backdrop for a landscape of striking electronics. A majestic break sits at the heart of the journey, expertly crafted and spanning nearly two minutes in length, it's effervescent rumble builds, as rising effects marry heartfelt harmonics for a commanding drop and enormous finale.

6. "FIELDS OF HITACHI (KAMADEV INTERPRETATION)" - ARP. [CINEMATIQUE]

Rotterdam based artist ARP. gets a melodically magic interpretation of his original "Fields of Hitachi" from Miami based artist KAMADEV. Driving yet controlled, his remix is a perfect fit on the Cinematique label which presents itself as the widescreen of electronic music, exploring the boundaries from house to techno and everything in between.

7. "SIDESHOW (ALMA (AR) REMIX)" - WAXMAN [DROID9]

Toronto-based producer Waxman crafts rich and vibrant, forward-thinking dance music. Waxman's original track "Sideshow" gets a steady moving remix from ALMA, an Argentinian DJ and producer whom is distinguished by the versatility of her mixes. Her percussion studies, especially in Afro-Cuban rhythms, love and passion for music, leads her to play with sweet, hypnotic, dark melodies and rhythms in which she fuses varied musical genres such as progressive house, deep house, melodic techno, techno, afro house and more.

8. "DUSK 28 (CHOOK REMIX)" - JANNIS BRINKMANN & NALDOE [MANGO ALLEY]

Kaleidoscopic colors radiate across the Frankfurt skyline; "Dusk 28" opens a world of possibilities for Jannis Brinkmann & Naldoe. Shimmering synth lines blink in stratified layers of sound that bleed into each other like the evening sky. A stream of consciousness pours out in a cadenced vocal, that lilts gently into the night air. Ice cool refrains cascade across a new landscape as the Chook remix creates a dark soundscape while chopped vocals and new melodies drive relentlessly forward alongside a menacing analogue bassline.

9. "BAY OF SKAILL (ORIGINAL MIX)" - BEDOUIN & SANTIAGO GARCIA [HUMAN BY DEFAULT]

Having previously released his Came To Reality EP on Human By Default, Santiago Garcia returns to the label to join forces with label heads Bedouin for the dream-like "Bay of Skaill," a remix of British band The Magnetic North. For the track, Bedouin and Santiago Garcia mould a gorgeous and tender atmosphere, with vocals from The Magnetic North’s 2012 track drifting effortlessly around sleek production. With delicate synthesis and percussion constantly progressing over the course of the track, the trio have delivered a masterful composition that perfectly depicts their vision of house music.

10. "FLUFFY CLOUDS (DJ BIRD REMIX)" - JOSE TABAREZ [MASSIVE HARMONY RECORDS]

Hungarian born UK based progressive house artist, Jose Tabarez creates music anchored by smooth, rolling bass tones which methodically work their way through a variety of subtle motifs, from a delicate vocal narrative to panning musical fragments. Taking the top mix on the "Fluffy Clouds" release is a special remix from DJ Bird delivering something new in the interpretation and soaring high.

11. "LAST OF THE EPICUREANS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - AUDIOGLIDER [MNL]

Seasoned London based artist Audioglider makes his return on Paul Hazendonk's MNL imprint with the timeless and uplifting "Last Of The Epicureans." Audioglider always brings that unique vibe to the table that we all love her at Manual HQ. His productions sound fresh but with the right dosage of old school flavor. Look back to see the future is a phrase that comes to mind when listening to his productions, and with his latest single this is no different.



12. "ROLL THE DICE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - STEVE PARRY [SELADOR]

Never one to let the grass grow under his feet, Selador's Steve Parry has reacted to the challenges of 2020 in the way all true creatives should by just gettin' busier. His original "Roll the Dice" is relentless, its beats pummel like a panel beater possessed, its core riff buzzes like a fly stuck in a roller blind, riding a bullet train of a bassline but gradually shimmering keys come to the forefront as an epic crescendo is reached.

13. "LOST IN SPACE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - PAUL HAMILTON & DJ RUBY [FREEGRANT MUSIC]

Talented Maltese producers Paul Hamilton & DJ Ruby team up and prepare a massive original "Lost In Space" with a wide cinematic soundscape in the breakdown along its melodic groove that keeps you dancing along.

14. "ANY DREAM YOU WANT (ORIGINAL MIX)" - AGUSTIN & JUAN ERBIN [FUTURE AVENUE]

Founded in 2020, Future Avenue is an electronic music imprint which operates under the Sound Avenue umbrella. Sitting alongside fellow subdivisions 3rd Avenue and Crossfade Sounds, Future Avenue looks to provide a home for new and rising talent. With an ethos centered around progressive music and its surrounding derivatives, the label is a platform which gives up and coming artists a chance to showcase their music alongside established veterans as they carve out their own musical identity. The 29th release welcomes Agustin Aluise & Juan Erbin from Argentina to the label with "Any Dream You Want."

15. "MIDSOMMAR (EXTENDED MIX)" - ANTON MAKE [JUICEBOX MUSIC]

Anton MAKe, a Kazan (Russia) based artist makes his return to Juicebox Music with an EP featuring "Midsommar." Anton's production style and top shelf quality earned him a healthy list of label associations, highlighted by his stellar releases on Replug Records, Proton Music, Mango Alley, and Welcome Music to name a few. He channels his deeper and organic side and comes up with a sun-kissed production revolving around emotive and memorable piano pieces and driving groove.

Stream the whole chart here: