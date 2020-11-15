The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks Of October 2020

Colder days and nights are starting to creep in everywhere but studio productions are bringing the heat in October with solid new tracks from artists like Clarian, Chook, Quivver, Fur Coat, Hunter/Game, and more.

Clarian Photo Credit: Mr South

October has been a month full of excellent new music. While some have hit a creative wall, others have been in a studio frenzy making isolation into an arsenal of new hits! This month features a collection of world class labels featuring tracks from some of the most talented names in the game.

1. "ELEPHANT DUST (ORIGINAL MIX)" - CLARIAN [BEDROCK RECORDS]

Internationally renowned producer, songwriter and audio engineer Clarian makes his Bedrock debut with the unforgettably emotive "Elephant Dust." The Montreal-based musical mavens intense creativity is perfectly supplemented with the remix skills of the labels resident studio masters, John Digweed & Nick Muir. With over a decade of producing the finest left-field dance music, appealing to a myriad of unconventional music appreciators, Clarian's music shares a thoughtful simplicity and otherworld quality that is exceptionally wonderful. "Elephant Dust" rides on a subtle swinging deep throbbing bass that resonates with gloriously evocative layers of synth-laden melody, building into an incredibly atmospheric framework of otherworldly excitement.

2. "IT WAS A MUSICAL THING (ORIGINAL MIX)" - CHOOK [MANGO ALLEY]

A new decade dawns and an unprecedented challenge for the underground dance fraternity awaits. Unable to serve as the meeting place for like minds and kindred spirits, ADE succumbs to a global pandemic of dislocation, separation and border closures; history rewritten in a fleeting moment of time, forever etched in hearts and minds the world over. Luxembourg based artist Chook delivers his new original "It Was A Musical Thing" as a spirit unbroken rises from Mango Alley and its fifth ADE compilation. A musical thread drifts across the continents uniting artists and fans in a triumphant stand against an invisible threat.

3. "IN MY DREAMS (QUIVVER'S SPACE MANOEUVERS MIX)" - QUIVVER [SONGSPIRE RECORDS]

The 100th Songspire release is in fact a special one with a brand new banger from Quivver. One of the true pioneers of progressive music who has been producing for almost 30 years and still owning the genre, there's no one like Quivver. "In My Dreams" is a sonic adventure through space and sound with Quivver's Space Manoeuvres Mix offering the perfect alternative mix with more melodic and warm synths with beautiful perpetual sounds.

4. "ALLOY (ORIGINAL MIX)" - FUR COAT & HUNTER/GAME [RENAISSANCE RECORDS]

Fur Coat return to Renaissance as the run-in to their eagerly anticipated second album Polyphony with a collection or originals and stellar collaborations. The Fur Coat Venezuelan duo teams up with Milanese duo Hunter/Game on their track "Alloy" creating a chugging stand out melodic masterpiece.

5. "BLAUGAMMA (ORIGINAL MIX)" - K LOVESKI [MAGNITUDE RECORDINGS]

K Loveski makes his return on Francesco Pico's Magnitude Recordings label with two delightful progressive house cuts. "Blaugamma" is an intelligent and chunky progressive house roller that we've come to expect from K Loveski. Pure quality and expected to gain a lot of traction from the usual suspects in the scene.

6. "THE LONG WALK (ORIGINAL MIX)" - ALEX O'RION [REPLUG RECORDS]

Continuing what has been an incredible year, Alex O'Rion returns to Cid Inc's Replug Records with "The Long Walk." Warm beats and a full, rolling groove set the foundation for a narrative of wistful arps and uniquely tailored percussion. Pushing a poignant narrative, plush tones and hopeful overlays drift across the framework for impassioned moments, before melting down into a glowing centerpiece. Free and flowing, the interlude spans nearly two minutes in length, gently building tension through muted beats and ethereal phrases, before a trail of vocal gates and waves of noise cue a heartfelt finale.

7. "APUS (EWAN RILL REMIX)" - AXELARA [JUST MOVEMENT]

The latest release from Just Movement welcomes AxeLara back to the label along with the lone interpretation of "Apus" provided by Ewan Rill who returns to the label for his ninth appearance. Engaging from the outset, its muscular framework is crafted to perfection with smooth rhythms and hypnotic lines converging for a gorgeous free form story. Hazy atmospheres and misty tones lift the mood higher as the main break commences. Perfectly timed and tastefully trippy with dramatic effects, Ewan lays a foundation for a gorgeous musical wave, before smoothly shifting energy into a purring final movement.

8. "FABLE ESSENCE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - INSYNC-MINDS [JOURNEYDEEP RECORDS]

Production duo Insync-Minds delivers a top notch release "Fable Essence" to the JourneyDeep Records label. The original cut is rich with texture and melody interwoven with a nice progressive groove which is sure to be a favorite amongst the genre.

9. "BLOSSOM (ORIGINAL MIX)" - TOM LIAR [SONGSPIRE RECORDS]

When you think it doesn't get any better Tom Liar shows up with "Blossom" offering a deep house tinged production with his recognizable moody vibe. From the pulsating low end to the deep grooves and short vocal chops, this tracks will definitely fit in many livestreams and dance-floors to come.

10. "YIBUTI (ORIGINAL MIX)" - STAE [CLUBSONICA RECORDS]

The latest release from Clubsonica Records finds the label showcasing the 2020 edition of its ADE Sampler. Mexico based artist Stae presents his original "Yibuti" with perfectly sculpted beats that are warm and powerful, anchored by a rolling, free flowing foundation. Layers of hypnotic percussion are blanketed with hopeful pads, swirling effects and fragmented melodies. Emotion peaks as the main break unfolds, with a cascading theme and frantic arps eventually getting washed away in a wall of buzzing electronics, as a commanding drop shifts energy into an exhilarating finale.

11. "NORTHBOUND (ANDY KING REMIX)" - WALLS OF ARCTICA [SYMMETRIC RECORDS]

Walls Of Arctica return to the Symmetric family with the progressive meets Melodic Techno "Northbound." Along side the original cut, the Glasgow based producer Andy King delivers his darker and more sinister interpretation of the original creating a stunning and dance inspiring cut.

12. "OPEN CENTER (ORIGINAL MIX)" - BRIAN CID [BALANCE MUSIC]

Brian Cid returns to Balance Music with an immersive musical adventure filled with meaning and purpose including three undeniable tracks offering a deep and progressive sound packed with big personality. His original "Open Center" features a driving bassline which immediately grabs you and lulls you into its groove. Once caught, the attention is kept throughout with synths and cleverly placed percussive FX. The melodic keys, however, are the hero, a smart movement lingering long after its last echo.

13. "ANIMALI (ORIGINAL MIX)" - NAMATJIRA [MANUAL MUSIC]

Following the huge success of the singles "I'll Kill You" and "Capricciosam" and the subsequent success of his Moons Of Yesterday album, now it's time to present the "Animali" single from Dutch producer Namatjira. This classy original hits all the right notes with an emotive breakdown and percussive backbone.

14. "WOBBLING (EXTENDED MIX)" - STEPHEN SEDDEL [POLYPTYCH]

Italian DJ and Producer Stephan Seddel comes to the main Polyptych label with "Wobbling." Mesmerizing harmonies, cleverly woven keyboards and violin parts with electronic synths and a wealth of emotions. All this awaits you in this integral part of your melodic collection as part of his three track EP.

15. "DIFFUSION (ORIGINAL MIX)" - D-NOX & STAN KOLEV [SUDBEAT MUSIC]

A DJ since the early ‘90s, D-Nox is a name that immediately engenders quality and substance. Together with long time production partner Beckers, he’s travelled the world and remixed a wide variety of artists. Equally as talented, Bulgarian powerhouse Stan Kolev has built a solid career with high quality tracks and releases on top labels. The two team up for a dynamic double-header on their new EP with Sudbeat Music featuring a solid progressive original "Diffusion."

Stream the whole chart here: