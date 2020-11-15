The 15 Best Tech-House Tracks Of October 2020

Chili days are upon us. Colorful leaves adorn the ground, and the warehouse party season is on full throttle. Unfortunately, the latter isn't true due to the Covid pandemic, as it still affecting millions of lives across the globe. For the time being, we go through the charts and build up our playlist with high-quality tech house productions, wondering when it will all be back to normal. Browse, listen and download the best 15 tech house tracks of October 2020.

See past charts here.

1. “Acid Worldwide” - LO'99 [Medium Rare Recordings]

Australian producer LO'99 returns to Medium Rare label with an acid house tinged single titled 'Acid Worldwide.' The hefty track gradually builds with precise automation and hooky chant, as wet synth work resonates straight down the middle to a solid acid bassline.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

2. “Propane” - Green Velvet, Mason Maynard [Universal-Island Records Ltd]

Mason Maynard teams up again with Chicago's house legend Green Velvet for another dancefloor killer track. This outstanding track came out on the renowned multi-genre label Universal-Island Records.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

3. “Tornado” - Volkoder, Sam Supplier [Catch & Release]

Like a twist, "Tornado" hit rapidly to the top of Beatport's charts. Volkoder and Sam Supplier collab is a perfect tune to storm any dancefloor. Their forthcoming production was released on Fisher's famous Catch & Release imprint.

4. “Get It Together” - Josh Butler [ORIGINS RCRDS]

Josh Butler returns to his label with a bold EP. "Get It Together" opens up with intertwined percussion and snares giving this plenty of punch and groove combining with a driving bassline and expressive vocal hook.

5. “Soul Food” - Gene Farris [Farris Wheel Recordings]

"Soul Food" is the result of Gene's contribution to the Chicago Chapter of the Grammy's Recording Academy created during lockdown as part of their "Pass The Aux" collaborative program.

6. “You Know That I Love You” - Milo S [Glasgow Underground]

Milo S is a DJ & producer from Copenhagen, Denmark and "You Know That I Love You" combines his love of deep house melodies, afro house rhythms and killer, hooky vocals. A perfect Glasgow Underground house groove.

7. “In The City Feat. Ekstra Bonus” - Trutopia [Nervous records]

Nervous records welcome the London based sibling duo Trutopia on their latest EP compilation. "In The City" features the sulky voice of Esktra Bonus, which it combines with the duo's uplifting groove.

8. “Fluut (Marco Lys remix)” - Kadenza [Altra Moda Music]

Marco Lys comes with a great remix of Kadenza's "Fluut." The track has groovy, tribal tech and a funk beat built around a distinctive, high-toned Zurna sample (Ancient Azerbaijan musical instrument!).

9. “Tease feat. Kyozo” - Prok & Fitch, Kyozo [Hot Creations]

Tech house masters Prok & Fitch make their Hot Creations debut with "Tease." The two-track EP sees them collaborate with London vocalist Kyozo, with whom they achieved a great connection on the title track.

10. “Faux Français” - Classmatic [Solid Grooves Raw]

This delightful and dynamic track from Brazilian producer Classmatic is part of the Raw Grooves Vol 1, a compilation packed with dancefloor weapons.

11. “Learning To Fly” - Anthony Attalla [Saved Records]

Anthony Atalla returns to Saved records with the Learn to Fly EP. The opening track "Learning To Fly" showcases Attalla's signature style infusing that raw, energetic sound with crisp percussion, rhythmic drums, intricate basslines, and compelling grooves.

12. “Say Nay Say” - Doorly, Mike Konstanty [Realm Records]

Doorly and Mike Konstanty team up for new single "Say Nay Say" via Gorgon City's REALM label. Featuring a chugging beat, Doorly and Mike combine enchanting synth shimmers with a jacking bassline and subtle acid warps that are sure to inject party flavors across the globe.

13. “Feel Alright” - Murphy's Law (UK) [Libero Records]

The duo Murphy's Law makes their way back to Libero with the Feel Alright EP. The title track fuses an intriguing mixture of signature rolling Libero Sound with a late-night house tip. A truly a terrace groover.

14. “Petradisco” - Mr.Diamond [Solid Grooves Raw]

Another dancefloor weapon from the Raw Grooves Vol. 1 compilation. "Petradisco" takes a minimalist approach, ostensibly gliding along from start to finish. The track finds itself in the hypnotic house category.

15. “Offline Mode” - Catz 'n Dogz, Eats Everything [Pets Recordings]

Long-time friends and kindred animal spirits Catz N Dogz & Eats Everything take us right back into the hurly-burly dance where they excel with Offline Mode EP.

Stream the whole list here: