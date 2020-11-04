Four States Legalize Recreational Marijuana, Oregon Decriminalizes Small Amounts Of Hard Drugs

via Aster Farms

While we wait on the presidential results (count every vote), plus senate, house and various local elections, there has been some positive news in the battle to decriminalize drugs across the United States. Four states, New Jersey, South Dakota, Montana and Arizona, decisively passed referendums to legalize marijuana for recreational use. The timeframe to implement them and scheme they use will depend on each state, but the frameworks have been sketched out. They now join 11 other states and the District of Columbia in legalizing marijuana. New Jersey could become a massive market, sitting in between Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland and other states in the Tri-State area, which still do not have legal marijuana marketplaces. It will put pressure on those legislatures to get laws passed, which there have been indications, notably in New York, that it will get done in 2021.

Medical marijuana was also passed in Mississippi.

Oregon became the first state to decriminalize small amounts of hard drugs, including heroin, cocaine and LSD. Instead of possible jail time, violators will get the option of new free drug addiction centers, or $100 fines. The centers will be paid for by tax revenue from retail marijuana sales.

Initiative 81 in DC passed to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms.