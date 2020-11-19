A Day Of Quarantine With Rodg

Dutchman Rodg is one of the best kept Armada Music secrets. He let Magnetic know what he has been up to during this global pandemic.

RODG Photo credits @robin.vet

What an eventful month it has been so far. The pandemic continues, re-closing down some parts of the nation again. We just went through possibly the most important election in American history. Thank you for voting and staying home during this period. We know it is hard at times, but just know you are not the only one.

Trance DJ/producer Rodg is just like most of us, greatly affected by this virus in unimaginable ways. Rodg is loved and played by award-winning producers like Armin Van Buuren, Above & Beyond, Paul Oakenfold, and so many more. His music is unique in a way that set's him apart from other trance producers, making him one of Armada Music's prized possessions. His latest 12 track album Evocations showcases his technique and creativeness within every aspect of the album. It flow's perfectly with every second and will have you feeling heavenly and nostalgic. He has some outstanding collaborations on this album as well with Maxim Lany, Sarah De Warren, and Super8 & Tab.

The Dutchman took the time to answer a few questions about what his life has been like during this pandemic.

1. Where are you quarantining right now? Is this your home or home away from home? What do you like most about it?

I’m quarantining at home in Amsterdam. I’m dividing my time between London and Amsterdam, but for the moment I stay put in Amsterdam. What I like the most about home? The weird answer maybe, but it’s my toilet. I have a Japanese toilet -- if you know you know.

2. What type of food are you cooking and making? What is your favorite thing to eat?

I try to cook as healthy as possible and actually enjoy doing that. I try to stay away from food delivery as much as possible. Favorite dish at the moment? Pitas with Mediterranean chickpea salad. Fresh produce vegetables combined with Ras El Hanout, Za’Atar, and Cumin is just… divine.

3. Are you with friends or family? Alone? Who are you bunkering down with?

I’m bunkering down with my girlfriend and our dog. Some people get icky from being on top of each other a lot during the quarantine. We’re lucky enough to not have that at all.

4. Are you gaming? Are exercising (if so how)? Are you listening to music or making it? What TV or movies are you watching? What does your day consist of in this new "world" we live in?

My days consist more than ever around getting work done. I get up around 7 am and start working on music straight away as in the mornings I always feel the most creative.

After lunch, I usually go for a workout and a big walk with the dog. After that I work further on either preparing or actually doing my live streams.

I do three live streams a week and the whole production around this became a full-time job on its own really. I’ve been able to create an amazing community doing that, and I feel very lucky that I found a way to keep doing what I did before the pandemic started… Sharing records that move me and give people something to step out of the everyday stretch that’s called “life” with.

5. What songs or artists are you listening to right now? Can you share a track or musician you are jamming out to?

It’s tough to pick only one but this record I just can’t play on my Twitch streams. LowaddictsSoundsystem - Hide & Seek (Paul Hazendonk Remix). I think I’ll never get bored of that record.