Actress Releases New Mixtape & T-Shirts To Benefit Black Minds Matter

Actress has released his third project of the year, this time to benefit charity.

Actress has released a new mixtape Unseen__Werk No1 and t-shirt collaboration with fashion outlet Brain Dead to benefit UK charity Black Minds Matter.

The new mixtape is available exclusively for those who purchase the limited run t-shirts. The new shirts come in black and white. Each purchase gives the buyer access to the mixtape. Proceeds go to the charity.

"I've always been concerned with the development but also the protection of young Black minds. Before releasing records I was mentoring music production classes for disenfranchised South London Kids, and since developing my own platform as an artist, I've been searching for ways to further promote Black creativity,” said Actress in a statement about releasing these shirts for Black Minds Matter.

"Brain Dead presented an opportunity for me to release music and collaborate on an Unseen_Werk T-shirt in order to raise awareness for a charity of my choosing. Black Minds Matter, an organization dedicated to protecting Black Minds in the harshest of environments for many Black People in the current climate, has been doing vital work in this field, and felt like an essential choice."

Actress has had a prolific 2020, releasing a free mixtape 88, plus his Ninja Tune album Karma & Desire.