Girls Of The Internet have released their new album Girls FM. Since their debut on Defected in 2017, the UK pair has been hotly tipped for their blend of soul, house and live instrumentation. They released their debut album SYRUP in 2019, but lockdown and a burst of inspiration allowed them to create another album a year later.

Girls FM bridges their interests in soul, house and a touch of disco, all with live instrumentation and singing. They have left behind samples for all instruments for a more organic feel to this record. It at times feels softer and atmospheric as a result.

Those sonic boundaries are constantly blended on this album. There are soft and almost wrought tracks like “Time” and “I Need Protection,” which dips into the disco roots with shimmering guitar.

There are also upbeat dancefloor records like On My Own,” plus soulful deep house “Falling Through.” The LP eventually ends with the soft “Let Go” for an aptly titled track about letting go from troubled times in your life.

The full EP is a great isolation listen with plenty of danceable moments. Grab a copy here and listen below.