Album Review: Lastlings - First Contact

Lastlings Rose Avenue

Australian electronic sibling duo Lastlings has released their debut album First Contact. The pair have been releasing singles and remixes pretty consistently over the past few years, honing in on a vocal, progressive and melodic sound that has found a fitting home on RÜFÜS Do Sol’s Rose Avenue Records. Now they have collated their thoughts together into their debut record.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

First Contact is a diary of firsts – first loves, first break ups, first times traveling to a new place. It is those first impressions that you feel in your gut, your instinctual feeling that are felt rather than thought.

“First Contact is all the moments we experience for the first time, how special they are and how important they are in shaping us as people. It is about those beautiful moments when we feel love for the first time, a child taking its first steps or traveling to a new destination,” explain the duo.

The album brings together a deep and melodic sound that feels like a natural fit with Rose Avenue. Some are bang on like “False Reactions,” but they are much more than that like the soothing and melodic, “Held Under” or the low slung, chugging deep house tune “Out Of Touch.” The finale “I’ve Got You” throws a curve ball with some two-stepping drums and more club-focused percussion into a certified banger.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The album also takes on a more somber feel to it beyond just the highs. It also embraces the lows that allow those highs to feel so big.

“It’s also about the somber moments in our life where we have lost something or someone for the first time and how we grow and change from these,” explain Lastlings. “We hope that this album sparks all the beautiful and important memories, feelings and emotions that you felt when you experienced something for the first time.”

Get your copy of First Contact here and listen to the record below.