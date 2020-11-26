Ambient Meditations 27 - After Turkey Music

OUR COMPLETE PODCAST SERIES IS AVAILABLE ON THESE FINE PLATFORMS AND ON SOUNDCLOUD - BELOW AT THE END OF THE POST IS OUR COMPLETE AMBIENT MEDITATION SERIES:

Ambient Meditations Vol 27 - After Turkey Music

Happy Turkey Day to everyone out there stateside! It's been a rough year and many of us will not be with friends or family this holiday due to the pandemic, but hopefully you are with people that you care about. This week we are going out a day early to give you some post turkey tunes to chill out to while your food settles and you gear up for some pumpkin pie or better yet, a snifter of high quality Bourbon. This is a mix of classic chillout with some jazzy influences and just enough beats to stir you from your indulgences to give thanks for all that we do have. Happy Thanksgiving!

