If you miss those classic jazzy downtempo grooves from the golden era of chillout, you are in luck, this one will do the trick!

Ambient Meditations Premiere - Nimbus Sextet - Lily White (Ghostchant Remix)

For the heads, aka the old schoolers, you probably remember the iconic label Acid Jazz Records and their signature sounds of jazz, soul, downtempo, etc.. So the good news is that we have a fresh premiere from this iconic label, the Ghostchant remix for "Lily White" by the Nimbus Sextet. A perfect evolution of the downtempo sound that effortlessly glides between lofi hip-hop, RnB, and jazzy chillout.

"Lily White" is taken from the critically acclaimed debut album by Nimbus Sextet and is remixed by Ghostchant. Ghostchant is a natural instrumentalist who channels the Acid Jazz sound's spirit with a fresh take and energy. His previous collaborations include Four Tet, Submotion Orchestra, and Gold Panda.

Nimbus Sextet are a significant new talent on the UK Jazz scene. Led by pianist/keyboardist Joe Nichols, the Glaswegian contemporary jazz outfit play infectiously original music that spans the musical spectrum. Nimbus Sextet's fresh take on jazz blends instantly relatable melodic hooks with driving grooves and sophisticated musicianship.

Ghostchant's remix will be available digitally on the 16th of November.

Check out Acid Jazz Records Here