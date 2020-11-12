Amon Tobin & Thys Detail New EP 'Ithaca' 8 Years In The Making

Ithaca

Amon Tobin and Thys have announced a new five-track EP Ithaca. The new EP finds the two producers creating a very detailed, experimental ambient five track EP. They have released the first single from it today, “Departure.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It is dark and haunting, mixing orchestral elements with intricate sound design and some creepy elements. Just what you want for long nights at home alone.

The story of this EP actually goes a long way back, written over various sessions over the past eight years according to Thys

"'Ithaca' is a five track EP structured around a 20 year voyage, and 'Departure' is the first track on the EP that sets off the journey,” explains Thys in a statement. “The EP was written in multiple sessions in San Francisco and LA over a time span of eight years. It is quite dark in tone, but I think it also shows clearly that we had a lot of fun writing this material, obsessing over sounds, melodies and mixing synthetic, organic, orchestral and vocal textures (mostly our own vocals!)”

Ithaca will be released on November 20. Pre-order it here.