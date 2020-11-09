Andrew Weatherall Charity Tribute Book Being Published By UK Dance Magazine Jockey Slut

A 160-page tribute book will raise money for charity and features a new oral history on Weatherall's early career.

Andrew Weatherall Courtesy Photo / Jockey Slut

Andrew Weatherall is getting a tribute book published by defunct, but influential UK dance magazine Jockey Slut. Jockey Slut magazine ran from 1993 – 2004.

Weatherall was one of the acid house generation’s mightiest maverick DJs and producers, renowned for his work on Primal Scream’s epoch-defining Screamadelica and his own bands Sabres Of Paradise and Two Lone Swordsmen. His DJ sets were always unpredictable and brought something different each time. He died earlier this year at the age of 56.

The book will feature interviews that Jockey Slut ran with Weatherall during their time in publishing. There will be further new features and classic articles from Luke Una, Richard Norris, Kris Needs, Joe Muggs, Jim Butler, Mandi James, Lee Brackstone and more.

In addition to that, there will be a brand new 10,000+ word oral history of Andrew Weatherall’s early years from Shoom & Screamadelica to Sabres of Paradise featuring interviews with Bobby Gillespie, Ed Simons, Danny Rampling, Justin Robertson, Andrew Innes, David Holmes, Keith Tenniswood, Anna Haigh, Terry Farley and more. A written retrospective on his club nights will also be included in the 160 page book edited by founding Jockey Slut editor John Burgess.

But most importantly, all proceeds from the book will go to the charities that were important to Andrew Weatherall: Amnesty International, Multiple Sclerosis Society, Thrombosis UK, Crisis.

The book is available to pre-order now and will be released on December 10. Get it here.