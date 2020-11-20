Black Coffee Details New Album 'Subconsciously,' Shares Single "10 Missed Calls" with Pharrell & Jozzy

Black Coffee will release his new album next year on Ultra.

Black Coffee & Pharrell Courtesy Photo

Black Coffee has detailed his new album Subconsciously, which will be released in February 2021. To go along with the announcement, he has released a new single “10 Missed Calls” with Pharrell and Jozzy.

“To have both Pharrell Williams and Jozzy on a record with me and a part of my album project is an honor,” Black Coffee says in a statement. “They are two true talents that I hold so much respect and admiration for. Nothing but good energy all around!”

The album from the South African DJ star is stacked with comparable stars from around the world. He has features from the likes of Usher, Cassie, Elderbrook, RY X, Sun-El The Musician and others.

Subconsciously will be released on February 5th, 2021 via Ultra Records. It can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklist:

01. Lost feat. Jinadu & DJ Angelo

02. You Need Me feat. Maxine Ashley & Sun-El The Musician

03. SBCNCSLY feat. Sabrina Claudio

04. I'm Fallin feat. RY X

05. Time feat. Cassie

06. LaLaLa feat. Usher

07. Flava feat. Una Rams & Tellaman

08. 10 Missed Calls feat. Pharrell Williams & Jozzy

09. Ready For You feat. Celeste

10. Wish You Were Here feat. Msaki (Album Version)

11. Drive feat. Delilah Montagu & David Guetta (Edit)

12. Never Gonna Forget feat. Elderbrook & Diplo