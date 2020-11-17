Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Release Joint EP 'Heartbreak / 6000 Ft.'

Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Grant Spanier

Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs have officially released their two-track EP Heartbreak / 6000 Ft. This is the first project being released as part of Bonobo’s new label OUTLIER, which expands on the events he was doing under the same name.

The EP opens with “Heartbreak," a flurry of atmospheric breaks that samples the 1983 disco anthem “Weekend” by Class Action. The second track “6000 Ft.” ascends to that height with smooth pads, piano and a softer touch that is the comedown to the dancefloor-oriented “Heartbreak.”

The new imprint will “reflect the more club focused side of what I’m building with OUTLIER,” Bonobo explains in a statement. “‘Heartbreak’ seems like a good starting point and was the track that became the catalyst to start the label. One for the dance floors in a time when they’re dearly missed.”

Get the EP here and listen to it below.

The pair also did a joint Essential Mix on October 17, which you can listen to below.