Cannabis Industry Spotlight: WAFBA’s Morris Beegle on The Hemp Revolution

This year’s been ripe for revolution, so we asked Morris to share four reasons why the hemp revolution is happening….right now.

Morris Beegle in a field of hemp holding a guitar made out of hemp Backstage Flash

If you’re involved in hemp, you know WAFBA (We Are For Better Alternatives) President, leading hemp advocate and entrepreneur Morris Beegle. The WAFBA family of brands include NoCo Hemp Expo, the world’s most comprehensive hemp-centric conference and exposition, Silver Mountain Hemp, a manufacturer of boutique hemp guitars cabinets and components, Tree Free Hemp, a hemp paper and printing company, Let’s Talk Hemp, a comprehensive digital media platform, and more!

Spanning education, advocacy, manufacturing and entertainment, Beegle’s endeavors are both pioneering and award winning. This year’s been ripe for revolution, so we asked Morris to share four reasons why the hemp revolution is happening….right now.

Morris was kind enough to break it down for us in a new Cannabis Industry Spotlight feature.

1. The fact is, hemp is finally legal to farm again in the United States after being prohibited and stigmatized for over 80 years through false information and propaganda. This has created a wave of excitement across all facets of the evolving supply chain in regards to business development, innovation, sales, and marketing. This is the hemp revolution.

2. Now that hemp is legal, the regulatory structure of the industry still needs to be clearly defined— this has brought both chaos and confusion, plus understanding and opportunity — all creating something genuine that benefits farmers, local communities, the environment, and humanity on a whole.

3. Our political system is significantly fractured, to say the least. With both Republicans and Democrats agreeing to support the reintroduction of hemp back into American agriculture, hemp has been a bright shiny anomaly in the midst of political division and partisanship. Watching this plant bring both sides together feels a bit surreal, but at the same time rather revolutionary.

4. Whether in terms of immediate crisis, such as a pandemic, or long-term drum beating, one thing continues to be apparent and that is nothing seems to shut down the momentum of the Hemp Revolution. Maybe slowdown, maybe realign path and direction, but there is no shutting it down outside of human extinction.