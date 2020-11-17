Depeche Mode's Martin Gore Unveils New EP 'The Third Chimpanzee,' Shares Dark Single "Mandrill"

Travis Shinn

Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore has announced a new five-track instrumental EP The Third Chimpanzee. To give fans a taste of the project, he has released the first single “Mandrill.”

“Mandrill” was produced and written by Gore and recorded this year at Electric Ladyboy in Santa Barbara, California. The dark, slow and chugging affair comes with an animated video, which you can see below.

“The first track I recorded had a sound that wasn’t human,” Martin explains about the title of the EP. “It sounded primate-like. I decided to name it ‘Howler,’ after a monkey. Then, when it came time to name the EP, I remembered reading the book The Rise and Fall of the Third Chimpanzee. It all made sense to call it that, as the EP was made by one of the third chimpanzees.”

The Third Chimpanzee EP is available for pre-order now on CD, limited edition 12” Azure Blue vinyl (which includes an art print), and digital platforms. Artwork is by Pockets Warhol. The EP will be released on January 29, 2021 via Mute.

Last week, Depeche Mode were finally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

The Third Chimpanzee Tracklist:

1. Howler

2. Mandrill

3. Capuchin

4. Vervet

5. Howler’s End