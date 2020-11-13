Don't Upgrade to Big Sur Yet

Apple has just released its latest operating system, Big Sur. And while it might seem enticing to upgrade, it's best to avoid doing so right away. As we saw with Catalina and Mavericks, there were huge issues of DAWs and plugins being rendered basically useless due to a lack of compatibility. If you happen to be simply a Logic or Garageband user who only uses native plugins, you should be fine. That's probably only a small fraction of users though. That being said, there are some companies that are on the ball and ready to go, such as Plugin Alliance.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

There's that old say, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." and when it comes to operating systems, it's always advised to wait until the bugs have been worked out and third-parties are able to catch up and update their own software.