Elias & Micco Tackle Racial Injustice On Mellow Hip-Hop Track ‘Playground’

Each bringing their own unique and distinct style to the creative collaboration, UK duo Elias & Micco return with the outstanding new single "Playground." While the track title might evoke feelings of carefree, joyful memories - the new single is an undeniably sombre and exquisitely delivered piece of UK hip-hop. Drenched in warm pad sounds and intricate percussion, it’s a lush piece of work best suited to the chilled, sun-drenched afternoons.

Each approaching their craft from different journeys, producer Elias has a background throughout the drum and bass world, brought up on a potent mixture of rave sounds. Micco takes his influence from the sounds of Madlib and J Dilla, and they both combine effectively in their work to bring a lush sense of groove, with an emphatic production standard.

“The first verse addresses when Micco left the UK to stay with close Family in the United States after the riots in London, which left him feeling a deeper sense of identity. The second verse was written after the social injustices in the United States so it seemed only right we addressed this too.” - Micco

Lyrically, "Playground" is a track that addresses Micco’s experience living between the U.S and the UK during the peak of the George Floyd protests and his experience of a deep tension and increasing anxiety between states, countries and communities. "Playground" is an evocative piece of music, but let that take nothing away from the rich and mellow production coursing throughout the track.

